DALLAS — Bakery-cafe chain La Madeleine has announced plans to launch a new concept inside several Walmart locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

La Madeleine Express restaurants, which will open inside of 10 Walmart stores starting this summer, will serve a scaled down menu of grab-and-go items such as soups, salads, pizzas and more. The first La Madeleine Express will debut in July in Garland, Texas. Each location will feature a smaller footprint ranging from 980 to 2,209 square feet.

Each La Madeleine Express will feature a retail area with bestselling items as well as bottled and canned products like soups, jams and sauces.

“We’re very excited about Walmart’s curated foodservice experience for customers,” said Lionel Ladouceur, chief executive officer of La Madeleine. “We look forward to making it even more convenient for the DFW community to enjoy the La Madeleine experience, while also introducing our French comfort food to Walmart shoppers that are looking for more diverse dining choices.”

The first La Madeleine location opened in Dallas across from Southern Methodist University in 1983. Since then, it has grown to over 86 locations in 9 states. Serving breakfast all day, lunch and dinner, the bakery-cafe’s menu is rooted in approachable French cuisine using simple, fresh ingredients and recipes featuring soups, salads, sandwiches, entrees, pastas, handmade French patisserie and more.