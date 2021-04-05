KANSAS CITY, MO. — Shick Esteve acquired W.D. Laramore Manufacturing, a manufacturer of flour reclaim systems. With this acquisition, Shick Esteve expands its portfolio of ingredient automation.

“We are honored to join forces with the team at Laramore,” said Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Shick Esteve and vice president at Linxis Group. “The Laramore name is synonymous with best-in-class flour reclaim, and we intend to leverage their expertise as we continue to grow the brand globally.”

Shick Esteve designs, manufactures, installs and services ingredient automation systems for the global food industry. As a provider of a fully integrated flour reclaim system, Laramore’s capabilities compliment Shick Esteve’s existing business. Laramore has integrated a wide range of baking makeup lines into its system, including bread and roll, sheeting, and muffin production lines.

“With similar values and customer base, we are excited to join Shick Esteve,” said Bill Laramore Jr., president of W.D. Laramore Manufacturing. “The union of our companies will provide our customers and associates a strong future in an ever-growing global marketplace.”

The Laramore team will continue operating out of its facility in Thomasville, Ga., while Shick Esteve will provide technical, manufacturing and sales support.