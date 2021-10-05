EMBEKE, BELGIUM — FF2032, the corporate venture fund run by Lotus Bakeries, has acquired a minority stake in Oot, an Amsterdam-based direct-to-consumer provider of fresh-baked, gluten-free and organic granolas.

Founded by Valentine van der Lande in 2018, Oot granolas are available in six different varieties, including a classic granola full of nuts, a cacao granola and a low-carb keto granola. The products are sold online at www.oot.nl and are available as single orders or as part of a subscription package.

“Oot caught our attention with its pure online direct-to-consumer concept,” said Isabelle Maes, chief executive officer of Natural Foods Lotus Bakeries. “We are impressed by the growth path of Oot, driven by the online subscription business that creates a robust customer base and on top provides direct access to consumers to be able to cater to their preferences. We strongly believe in the scalability of this model to accelerate the business both in the Benelux and internationally.”

Ms. van der Lande said she admires Lotus for its “entrepreneurial, culture and continuous drive to conquer the world with its products.”

“Since the start three years ago, Oot has grown strongly in the Benelux and we have the ambition to become the biggest healthy breakfast brand in Europe,” she said. “FF2032 allows us to maintain our entrepreneurial spirit, while supporting us financially and strategically in realizing our ambitious growth plans.”

Oot becomes the fourth company to join FF2032’s portfolio, joining Peter’s Yard, Partake Foods, Inc. and Love Corn.