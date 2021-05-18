TEL AVIV, ISRAEL — Nutritional Growth Solutions, a global nutrition company focused on children’s health, is introducing the Healthy Height Snack Bar in the United States and Canada. The patented, science-based product contains vitamins, minerals, protein and amino acids designed to support growth development in children.

Available in cookies and cream and strawberry cupcake flavors, Healthy Height Snack Bar has 12 grams of whey protein and 350 mg of amino acid arginine per serving, with no corn syrup, additives, gluten, soy or genetically modified ingredients. Additional ingredients include acerola powder and maca root powder, which contribute vitamin C and iron, respectively.

The bars are formulated with the same nutritional profile as the company’s patented shake range that is clinically proven to support growth development in children ages 3 to 9 when consumed once or twice daily over a six-month period, according to the company.

The research was led by top medical professionals in pediatric endocrinology, gastroenterology, and nutrition. During the development of the bars, children were invited to sample various flavors and textures and provide feedback on the formulations.

“Our patented formula was developed after more than 20 years of research on the link between nutrition and growth in children,” said Liron Fendell, chief executive officer and managing director of Nutritional Growth Solutions. “Both forms of Healthy Height, the shakes and snack bars, are ‘picky eater approved’ to help parents seeking alternative options for children who might not qualify for growth hormone therapy.”