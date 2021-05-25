BOULDER, COLO. — Rudi’s Rocky Mountain Bakery, the new brand introduced earlier this year by Rudi’s Organic Bakery and Rudi’s Gluten-free Bakery, has launched Organic Seeded Multigrain Bread. The bread is made with organic whole wheat flour, organic rolled oats, organic flax seeds, organic pumpkin seeds, organic sunflower seeds and organic poppy seeds, and features a 24-hour fermentation process that the company claims benefits gut health, as well as yields a richer flavor and softer texture.

The new bread contains 12 grams of whole grains and 4 grams of protein per serving.

“We are thrilled to go back to our roots and incorporate 24-hour fermentation into our core breads and new product offerings for Rudi’s,” said Brian McGuire, chief executive officer. “We recognize that gut health is increasingly important to our consumers. Innovation is at the forefront of our strategy for this year, and we plan on bringing more unique selections to the category in the months to come.”