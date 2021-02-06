BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. is bringing the dessert-eating occasion to breakfast with the launch of three new Pop-Tarts. Inspired by pie and cake, the new flavors include: Peach Cobbler, Banana Crème Pie and Lemon Crème Pie. Each flavor features a soft-baked dough, sweet fruit-flavored filling and frosting.

Pop-Tarts Lemon Crème Pie and Peach Cobbler varieties are available in 8-count boxes on shelves now at retailers nationwide, and Pop-Tarts Banana Crème Pie is available in a 16-count box at Walmart.

In addition to the dessert flavors, Kellogg has added a tropical twist to the pastry snack with a new tropical mango variety. Pop-Tarts Tropical Mango is available in an 8-count box.