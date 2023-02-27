BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — The Kellogg Co. is joining its Pop-Tarts brand and Apple Jacks cereal brand to launch Apple Jacks Frosted Apple Cinnamon Flavor Pop-Tarts. The toaster pastry features a cinnamon apple filling and a frosted exterior dotted with orange and green sprinkles.

"We know our fans love a brand mashup, so Pop-Tarts is continuing to provide new ways of enjoying the nostalgic flavors from our childhoods," said Heidi Ray, senior director of marketing, Portable Wholesome Snacks. "With over 50% of Apple Jacks households also purchasing Pop-Tarts, we believe this new flavor will bring families the best of both into one crazy good offering."

Kellogg has featured Apple Jacks cereal in several innovations in recent years, including an Apple Jacks and Frosted Flakes cereal mashup, Apple Jacks Jumbo Snacks and an Apple Jacks and Nickelodeon cereal partnership.

The Apple Jacks Frosted Apple Cinnamon Flavor Pop-Tarts will be available nationwide starting in April.