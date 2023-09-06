BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. is bringing a new flavor to its Pop-Tarts brand with the launch of Frosted Chocolatey Chip Pancake.

According to Kellogg, the Pop-Tarts feature chocolate chips in the filling, “for a burst of melty chocolate chip flavor with each bite,” as well as a buttery toaster pastry topped with maple flavored icing sprinkled with chocolate chip flakes.

“Pop-Tarts fans know and love the brand for reimagining familiar flavors into Crazy Good toaster pastries,” said Heidi Ray, senior director of marketing for Pop-Tarts. “The new Pop-Tarts Chocolatey Chip Pancake flavor is no exception. Now fans can enjoy the tantalizing taste of buttery, chocolatey pancakes anytime, opening a whole new world of breakfast and snacking experiences.”

The Frosted Chocolatey Chip Pancake Pop-Tarts are available at Walmart in 16-count boxes for a suggested retail price of $4.86. The variety will roll out to retailers nationwide in December.