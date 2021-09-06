CERRITOS, Calif. — T. Hasegawa USA is integrating its food and beverage flavors divisions into a single research and development unit following its acquisition of Mission Flavors & Fragrances late last year.

The new business division combines food and beverage flavor development with applications expertise and will be led by an updated management team with several new director and senior flavor chemist positions.

Satoshi Koga, director of sweet technology at T. Hasegawa, will transition from his current role to lead the integration. He also will lead the evaluation of raw materials and processes to ensure consistent quality as the two companies continue merging. Ibrahima Faye, senior flavor chemist at T. Hasegawa, will succeed Mr. Koshi as director of sweet technology. Jeanene Martinez will lead the beverage applications team as director of applications.

“I’m excited to lead such a tremendous group of people who are instrumental in our research and development ensuring our customers success,” said Jim Yang, vice president of R&D at T. Hasegawa USA. “Our goal has always been to seek out team members that assist us in accelerating growth while directly impacting the rest of our team in a positive manner. There is nothing more important than to be able to find them from within our own company.”

Mr. Koga, Mr. Faye and Ms. Martinez were promoted alongside Maria Olson and Lauren Mayberry, who were named senior flavor chemists. Ms. Olson and Ms. Mayberry both joined the company via the Mission Flavors acquisition.

“We are thrilled to have this group enabling us to continued success in flavor creation,” Mr. Yang said. “This organizational change will fuel innovation, drive collaboration and accelerate our opportunities for growth at a pivotal time for T. Hasegawa.”