NASHVILLE, TENN. — Crown Bakeries, a baker of fresh and frozen bread, baked foods, and dough products, has acquired Michel’s Bakery, a Philadelphia-based baker specializing in large-scale, private label baking for distributors and quick-service customers nationwide and throughout the world. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1898 and owned by the Liss family for generations, Michel’s will continue to operate out of its existing manufacturing facility in Philadelphia. The company’s products include brownies, cakes, cupcakes, muffins and pastries. Its services include contract baking, co-packing, custom baked foods and private label baking. Jon Liss will remain at the helm of the company as general manager.

“We’re delighted to welcome the Michel’s associates into our Crown Bakeries family,” said Yianny Caparos, president of Crown Bakeries. “I’ve personally known Jon for decades and have great respect for Michel’s as a leading baker of specialty products for more than a century. It’s exciting to partner with businesses who share Crown’s mission and promise to treat customers like royalty, with innovation and high-quality products as a core part of their DNA. The addition of Michel’s associates and its portfolio of sweet baked products further reinforces our goal to be crowned the best custom baked goods supplier and employer in the industry.”

Mr. Liss said Michel’s is “thrilled” to partner with Crown Bakeries.

“From the outset, it was apparent that we share the same customer-first philosophy and commitment to bake products to the highest quality standards,” he said. “We’re truly excited to join forces and be a part of the Crown family providing a robust, full service, one-stop-shop baker to our customers.”

Earlier this year, The Bakery Cos., formerly known as The Bun Cos., rebranded itself as Crown Bakeries. Crown Bakeries is owned by Arbor Investments, a specialized private equity firm that focuses exclusively on acquiring companies in food, beverage and related industries. Arbor announced the recapitalization of Crown Bakeries (formerly The Bakery Cos.) with founder and chief executive officer Cordia Harrington in October 2019. Under Arbor’s ownership, Crown Bakeries has made significant investments to grow the business both organically and through acquisitions. In 2020, Crown Bakeries completed the acquisitions of Steck Wholesale Foods in North Sioux City, SD, and purchased a laminated and sweet goods plant in Smyrna, Ga., from Specialty Bakers, LLC. Most recently, Crown Bakeries completed a 45,000-square-foot expansion in Nashville that includes a new ultra-high-speed line producing thaw-and-serve croissants for the retail, in-store bakery and foodservice channels.