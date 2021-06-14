WASHINGTON — The Consumer Price Index for baked foods and cereal products increased 0.4% in May, its fourth straight month of gains, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The index for all food at home rose 0.3%.

Of the 18 items followed by Milling & Baking News, 14 posted month-over-month increases and 4 posted declines.

The May index for Cereals and Bakery Products before seasonal adjustment was 286.6% of the 1982-84 average, up 0.6% from a year ago. For all food at home, the May index was 255.5, up 0.7% from May 2020.

The CPI for cereals and cereal products in May was 233.9, up 1.2% from April but down 0.8% from May 2020. The index for products within this category included: flour and prepared mixes, 241.4, up 2.3% from April and up 0.2% from the previous year; breakfast cereal, 228.2, up 1.23 from the previous month and up 0.1% from a year ago; and rice, pasta and corn meal, 244.1, up 0.6% from April but down 2.1% from May 2020.

The price index for bakery products in May was 317.2, up 0.1% from April and up 1.2% from May 2020.

The May index for bread was 193.6, up 0.9% from April and up 1.5% from May 2020. Under this heading, the CPI for white bread was 350.9, up 1.1% from April and up 1% from May 2020. For bread other than white, the index was 377.7, up 1% from April and up 2.2% from a year ago.

The price index for fresh biscuits, rolls and muffins in May was 187.3, up 0.2% from April and up 1.5% from May 2020. The May index for cakes, cupcakes and cookies was 299.8, down 1.1% from April but up 1.8% from May 2020. Under this segment, other price indexes included fresh cakes and cupcakes, 319.2, down 0.5% from April but up 1.5% from May 2020; and cookies, 279.2, down 1.6% from the previous month but up 0.7% from the previous year.

The CPI for other bakery products in May was 280.6, up 0.5% from April and up 0.3% from May 2019. Under this heading, other price indexes in May included: fresh sweet rolls, coffee cakes and donuts, 326.6, down 0.5% from April but up 1% from May 2020; crackers and cracker products, 327.6, up 1.4% from April and up 1.4% from May 2020; and frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts and turnovers, 269.6, up 0.5% from April but down 2% from the previous year.