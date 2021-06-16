JACKSON, MICH. — Lorna Donatone has been named to the board of directors of Dawn Food Products, Inc. Ms. Donatone most recently was chief executive officer of geographic regions at Sodexo and currently is on the boards of Electrolux Professional and Sbarro.

“We are proud to welcome Lorna and her passion for business, community and overall excellence to the Dawn family,” said Miles Jones, chairman of Dawn’s board of directors. “I am confident Lorna will provide Dawn with great insight and support as we continue to partner with bakers around the world to help them achieve their aspirations.”

Ms. Donatone is an experienced board member. In addition to Electrolux Professional and Sbarro, she is a board member of The Phoenix and earlier was on the Jamba Juice board from 2013-18. She also spent nearly a decade on the board of the National Restaurant Association, where she also chaired the organization’s Educational Foundation Board of Trustees and audit committee.

Her career has included executive roles working in food and facilities management and the high-tech, banking and airline industries at companies including Sodexo, Spirit Cruises, Comsearch and Presidential Airways.

“Lorna’s experience leading organizations through transformational growth, along with her global perspective and commitment to people, aligns perfectly with our Dawn values and strategic plans for the future,” said Carrie Jones-Barber, CEO of Dawn Foods. “I look forward to collaborating with Lorna as we continue to invest in our team members and grow Dawn, globally.”