PARK RIDGE, NJ. — Promotion In Motion Inc., maker of Welch’s Fruit Snacks, Original Gummi FunMix, Sour Jacks and Sun-Maid Chocolate Raisins, is rebranding to PIM Brands Inc. The company also moved its headquarters to a complex in Park Ridge.

PIM Brands Inc. will remain part of The Promotion In Motion Family of Companies, which includes its manufacturing arm, PIM Brands LLC,; Pharma In Motion and the newly created PIM Consumer Health, focusing on nutraceuticals and over-the-counter pharmacy products; as well as PIM Brands Canada, PIM Brands Global, PIM Brands Hindustani, PIM Brands Iberica, PIM Brands Mexico, PIM Brands UK and more.

“As markets change, we will also continue to evolve, and our expanding lines of business and our product portfolios will follow in kind to meet ever-developing consumer needs and customer requirements,” said Michael G. Rosenberg, president and chief executive officer. “Those goals also extend to ensuring we attract top talent both domestically and around the globe. Adopting our new name and visual identity are designed to help us ensure we succeed.

“The new name helps clarify what we do, which is to make, market and sell the highest-quality, greatest tasting, and most preferred consumer-loved brands.”

The new headquarters, which formerly housed Hertz Corp., includes research and development, tasting and sensory labs, a pilot manufacturing lab, graphics studios and more. The site was renovated and expanded this past year. PIM Brands also added a 309,000-square-foot distribution center in Somerset, NJ.