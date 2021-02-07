COLUMBIA, SC. — Nestle USA has unveiled plans to invest $100 million to expand its 40-year-old frozen food facility in Gaffney, SC. The expansion will create approximately 160 new jobs, Nestle said.

Opened in 1980, the Nestle USA plant produces premium-quality frozen food entrees for Stouffer’s and Lean Cuisine. As part of the expansion, Nestle said it will add a new production line and expand an existing production line.

“The frozen food category has been growing for the last few years, and the pandemic has only increased that trend,” said Nicole Caldwell, factory manager at Nestle’s Gaffney plant. “As people spent more time at home, they rediscovered the convenience, value and great taste of frozen foods. Our investment in the Gaffney factory will ensure that we can continue to meet consumer demand for two of our most popular and well-known brands: Stouffer's and Lean Cuisine.”

Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III, added, “Taking care of existing industry is a critical part of South Carolina’s economic development mission. When companies like Nestle USA decide to expand, investing $100 million dollars, it shows we are doing a lot of things right. We congratulate Nestle USA on this investment and 160 new jobs and look forward to watching the company grow for years to come.”