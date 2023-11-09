GARDENA, CALIF. — Nissin Foods USA has invested $228 million toward the construction of a third manufacturing facility in Greenville County, SC.

The company currently has manufacturing facilities in Gardena, Calif.; Lancaster, Pa.; and now in Greenville County, SC.

The new 640,640-square-foot facility will produce products including Top Ramen, Cup Noodles, Hot & Spicy Fire WOK and others. The facility also will be environmentally friendly and feature solar panels, electric vehicle charging stations and electric forklifts. The move is part of the company’s goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

Construction will begin in December with operations planned to start in August 2025.