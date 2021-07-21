HOUSTON — Riviana Foods Inc., a business unit of Madrid, Spain-based Ebro Foods, has launched Success Garden & Grains Blends, the first boil-in-bag product to combine rice with simple ingredients. Success Garden & Grains Blends are available in two varieties: White rice, black beans, corn and bell peppers, and white rice, peas, carrot and red bell peppers.

Success Garden & Grains Blends are packaged in two pre-portioned, BPA-free boil-in-bags. The product is ready in 10 minutes.

“This past year, we’ve seen a high level of cooking engagement as more consumers opted to eat at home,” said Erica Larson, senior brand manager at Riviana Foods. “For some, this has uncovered a newfound passion for cooking, while others have become tired and uninspired having to plan and prepare different meals every day. By introducing Success Gardens & Grains Blends, we’re not only offering home cooks a time-saving shortcut, but also an opportunity to explore new culinary adventures and rediscover the joy of food.”

Success Garden & Grains Blends are available at grocery stores, including Publix, Hannaford and Big Y.