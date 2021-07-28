LOS ANGELES — This Saves Lives, a food brand with a mission to end child malnutrition, is launching two new product lines geared toward children: Kids Oatmeal and Kids GranolaPop.

Both product lines provide one full serving of fruits and vegetables from a blend of apple, onion, broccoli, kale, cranberry and raspberry. The oatmeal and granola products are all gluten-free, peanut-free and dairy-free.

This Saves Lives Kids Oatmeal is made with whole grain oats, brown sugar and sea salt. Sweetened with monk fruit, the oatmeal comes in five flavors: rainbow sprinkles, chocolate, apple cinnamon, blueberry and strawberry. Aside from the rainbow sprinkles flavor, all varieties are Non-GMO Project verified. Each 1.5-oz packet contains 160 calories, 5 to 6 grams of protein, 4 to 5 grams of fiber and 2 to 3 grams of sugar.

New Kids GranolaPop combines whole grain oats with whole grain brown rice crisp, cane sugar, brown sugar and sea salt. The granola is available in rainbow sprinkles, chocolate, cinnamon sugar, blueberry, and strawberry flavors, and all but the rainbow sprinkles variety are Non-GMO Project verified. Each 1-oz serving contains 120 calories, 2 grams of protein, 1 to 2 grams of fiber and 5 grams of sugar.

As with all This Saves Lives products, each purchase sends food aid to a child suffering from severe acute malnutrition anywhere in the world, the company said.

"In developing our new Kids GranolaPop and Oatmeal, it was important to us to create better-for-you products with low sugar and overall responsible nutrition to help families kickstart the day, snack and share anywhere at any time," said Jensen Thome, chief executive officer at This Saves Lives. "But equally as important is to give parents an easy way to educate at mealtime and talk with kids about the importance of helping other children who need it most. It's incredible to see how excited kids get knowing that every time they enjoy our oatmeal or granola, they're helping send food to kids who need it most around the world. We are building a future for our children to make a real difference, one bowl at a time."

This Saves Lives Kids Oatmeal and Kids GranolaPop are available now on the company’s website and will roll out to additional retailers throughout the year. The oatmeal retails for $4.99 per 6-count box, and the granola retails for $7.99 per 10-oz bag.