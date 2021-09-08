NEW YORK — Freshly Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nestle USA, is launching its first line of plant-based meals that offer a mix of twists on classic comfort foods and globally-inspired cuisine.

The new Purely Plant meals feature proprietary plant protein blends, including pea protein blended with vegetables, legumes, seeds, pulses and whole grains. All six meals are gluten-free and may be heated and served in three minutes with no preparation required.

The Rainbow Harvest Plant-Based Burger is made with pea protein, spiced lentils, quinoa, avocado, celery, tomatoes and cauliflower and is topped with a sticky carrot jam seasoned with paprika, garlic and onion. The burger comes with a side of sauteed mushrooms, green beans, tomatoes and carrots.

The Indian-Spiced Chickpea Curry Bowl features pea protein, coconut milk, chickpeas, brown lentils, cauliflower, peas, tomatoes, celery, onions and potatoes spiced with turmeric, ginger, coriander, garam masala, cilantro and lime all served on a bed of basmati rice.

The Unwrapped Salsa Verde Burrito contains Purely Plant Crumbles, which are made with yellow peas, mushrooms, pinto beans and spices. The crumbles are mixed with roasted sweet potato, carrots, bell peppers, black beans and pinto beans all topped with a salsa verde of cilantro, tomatillo and green chile and served atop brown rice.

The Farmstead Veggie Baked Pasta features macaroni made with brown rice and lentils mixed with seasonal vegetables and marinara sauce made with coconut milk.

The Buffalo Cauliflower Mac & Cheeze includes brown rice and lentil macaroni in a sauce made with tahini sauce, nutritional yeast, almond-cashew butter and hot sauce. The pasta is served with a side of garlic broccoli.

The Middle Eastern Falafel Bowl features falafel packed with fiber and herbs that is paired with peppers, lentils, quinoa, brown rice and wild rice and topped with a garlic tahini sauce.

“We’re thrilled to provide our customers with a convenient way to incorporate minimally processed, plant-based meals into their routines,” said Mike Wystrach, founder and chief executive officer of Freshly. “We recognize that it can be challenging to eat a more plant-based diet without sacrificing on taste, but with the launch of Freshly’s Purely Plant, we’re laser-focused on delivering a variety of delicious, convenient, and better-for-you meal options, while also supporting flexitarians looking to make simple changes toward a more plant-based lifestyle.”

Freshly Purely Plant meals are available to order on the company’s web site. The Rainbow Harvest Plant-Based Burger, Indian-Spiced Chickpea Curry Bowl and Unwrapped Salsa Verde Burrito are available to order now, while the Farmstead Veggie Baked Pasta, Buffalo Cauliflower Mac & Cheeze and Middle Eastern Falafel Bowl will be available to order starting Aug. 22.

Freshly offers meal plans in 4-, 6-, 8-, 10-, and 12-count options, starting at $8.49.