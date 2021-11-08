SANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIF. — Custom Foods has rebranded as Custom Bakehouse, a move the 27-year-old company said better reflects its legacy as a private label co-packer of baking and drink mixes as well as its expanding product portfolio.

In addition to the corporate rebranding, Custom Bakehouse said it has launched an integrated corporate website: www.custombakehouse.com. The new website provides direct-to-consumer capability, including the ability to shop the entire Custom Bakehouse family of brands, including its new Shine Bakehouse line of convenient, protein-packed pancake, muffin and dessert mixes, which launched this summer.

“As we embark on this journey as Custom Bakehouse, we bring along our longstanding commitment to producing high-quality, great tasting mixes that align with consumer trends,” said Randy Newbold, president and chief executive officer of Custom Bakehouse. “By unveiling our new name and exciting new Shine Bakehouse line of plant-based protein baking mixes, we are signaling that Custom Bakehouse is poised for unprecedented growth.”

Founded in California in 1994, Custom Bakehouse began as a private label co-packer for multiple premium retail and specialty brands. While continuing to grow the commercial side of the business, the company has in recent years also carved out a niche in the direct-to-consumer space, with its acquisitions of Marie Callender’s Corn Bread and Sticky Fingers Bakeries in 2018.

“Building on our longstanding competencies in custom food formulation and industrial blending, Custom Bakehouse has successfully expanded into the direct-to-consumer marketplace, too,” Mr. Newbold said. “As we grow, we are committed to using high-quality ingredients, carefully sourced and creatively crafted, to provide an indulgent experience that consumers can feel good about … just as we always have.”

In June, Custom Bakehouse introduced Shine Bakehouse. Made with plant-based protein and stone ground whole wheat flour, the new line of eight protein-packed pancake, muffin and dessert mixes has no artificial flavors, synthetic colors or preservatives or hydrogenated oils.

“Busy people love having a convenient option for homemade baked goods,” Mr. Newbold said. “With Shine, families can enjoy better-for-you baking mixes that are easy to make and worth indulging.”

Custom Bakehouse also has added to its Sticky Fingers Bakeries line of “just add water” premium mixes. Taking the brand beyond scones, Custom Bakehouse has added three new products under the brand: chocolate chip cookie, fudge brownie and banana muffin mixes. In addition to the product launch, Custom Bakehouse said it has implemented a packaging refresh for all Sticky Fingers traditional, seasonal and gluten-free mixes.