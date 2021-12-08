DAKOTA, ILL. — Kelly Diamond has been promoted to vice president of operations at Berner Food & Beverage LLC, a private label and contract manufacturing supplier of food and beverage products. In her new role, Ms. Diamond will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day company operations while she works to define and implement operations strategy to further evolve Berner processes. She also will manage quarterly and annual budgeting processes with P&L responsibilities, while monitoring performance to proactively identify efficiency issues and propose solutions.

Ms. Diamond most recently was director of operations at Berner since 2017. Prior to Berner, she spent more than seven years at Dean Foods in a variety of roles, including senior director of continuous improvement and production manager. Earlier she was a continuous improvement specialist and buyer/planner at Woodward Governor Co. and a validations specialist at Anderson Packaging Inc.

She received a bachelor’s degree in technical and scientific communication from Michigan Technical University and a master’s degree in business administration from Northern Illinois University.

“Kelly Diamond is a valued member of our team, and I can’t wait to see the impact her efforts as vice president of operations will have on our dynamic organization,” said Kurt Seagrist, chief executive officer of Berner. “She is a proven performance-driven operations and continuous improvement leader, and she really focuses on team development. We are confident that with Kelly’s experience and dedication, she will deliver excellent operational results for the Berner team and our customers.”

Berner Food & Beverage provides a single source of supply for both store brand products and contract manufacturing. The company recently expanded with a 200,000-square-foot production and warehouse addition to increase capabilities and make Berner Food & Beverage a single-source partner for food and beverages, including processed dips, sauces, aerosol cheese, and ready-to-drink coffees and teas.