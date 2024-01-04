POUGHKEEPSIE, NY. — EFCO Products, Inc., a global food and beverage ingredient manufacturer, has promoted Christine Winter to vice president of operations and supply chain.

Winter joined EFCO Products in 2017 as director of supply chain and has been senior director of supply chain since 2019. Prior to EFCO she was supply chain manager at Pfaudler for three years, and earlier held supply chain and procurement positions at Baldwin Richardson Foods for more than seven years. She began her career as a purchasing manager at Hover-Davis.

“Christine has a great combination of strong operational and procurement skills, with a genuine focus on collaboration and team development,” said Steve Effron, chief executive officer of EFCO. “With Christine’s innate leadership skills and industry knowledge we are excited for Christine to step into her new role. We are confident that Christine’s promotion will enable and strengthen our operations leadership team to focus even more on best serving our business partners while further driving the strategic goals of EFCO.”

Founded in 1903, EFCO develops and distributes savory sauces, bakery fillings, bakery mixes, bakery concentrates, beverage bases and syrups, sauces and spreads, fruit toppings and specialty toppings.