LOUISVILLE, KY. — Beeson & Associates, Inc., a provider of customized commodity management solutions for foodservice and food manufacturing companies, has transitioned to new leadership.

Matt Beeson, who founded the commodity consulting firm in 1995 and has served as its president for the past 26 years, will shift into a consultant role. Mr. Beeson, who held procurement and purchasing positions at Kentucky Fried Chicken, Brach’s Candies and The Pillsbury Co. before founding the firm, has been a past presenter at the Sosland Publishing Annual Purchasing Seminar.

James Stewart has been named chief executive officer and will have ownership of the energy practice. Mr. Stewart joined Beeson & Associates in 2011 after an extensive career in commodity risk management, with a focus on energy markets and purchasing. He has extensive expertise in all aspects of risk management and FASB 133 compliance, and has crafted several customized risk management programs for various commodities. Prior to joining Beeson & Associates he was director of consulting for Integrys Energy Services, Inc., where he managed all facets of value delivery for Integrys’ client base. Before Integrys, he was the program manager, commodity hedging and utility commodity leader for General Electric’s Consumer & Industrial division.

He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Bellarmine University in Louisville and a master’s degree in business from the University of Louisville.

Alex Norton has been named president and will have ownership of the agricultural practice. Mr. Norton joined Beeson & Associates in 2008 as a commodity analyst with a focus on the grains markets. Over the years, his analysis and studies have helped shape recommendations and risk management strategy across a broad range of commodities. Before joining Beeson & Associates, he spent a short time at the Lash Group, a health care consulting company.

He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wake Forest University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Massachusetts.

“After 26 years of working with our consulting clients, it was time to let the guys doing the work to take the lead,” Mr. Beeson noted in a Linkedin posting. “The ownership of our energy practice is now with James Stewart. Alex Norton owns the agricultural practice. They both have been key to the growth of their respective areas of responsibility.”