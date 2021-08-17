When it comes to donuts, it’s hip to be square at United Dairy Farmers (UDF). Yes, square is the new round at its bakery in Cincinnati from where it delivers yeast-raised treats daily to its 175 company-owned convenience stores throughout southern Ohio, northern Kentucky and parts of Indiana.

Brad Lindner, UDF’s chief executive officer, pointed out that the business doesn’t cut any corners when it comes to the quality of the ingredients used in its donuts, cookies and brownies in its expanding line of freshly produced baked foods. And offering a square deal, he added, has always been the way since his family founded the business in 1940.

“Since the beginning, our business model and core values have been about finding that sweet spot between quality and value,” he told Baking & Snack for its August issue.

Moreover, Mr. Lindner said, creating the square donut also fits into his grandfather’s philosophy of providing “something unique” to establish a point of differentiation from the competition. Despite the playful marketing promotions and quoting of pop singer Huey Lewis’ hit song “Hip to be Square” on UDF’s website and social media for its angular donut line, the practical decision to go square also provides greater efficiencies, noted Rene Lozano, UDF’s director of operations.

“Developing a square donut gave us less rework in the process, and it’s something that nobody in our region is doing, so we thought it was a great marketing tool,” he said.

Overall, the bakery can produce up to 40 million donuts annually. Now that’s a square deal.