SOLON, OHIO — Nestle USA’s Lean Cuisine brand is launching a new line of Cauli’ Bowls, featuring pasta made with cauliflower.

Containing fewer than 300 calories each, the bowls have 1/3 fewer net carbs than the same recipes made with Lean Cuisine’s traditional pasta, Nestle said. The cauliflower pasta is made with cauliflower, arrowroot powder, tapioca starch, eggs and konjac flour.

The Fettuccini with Meat Sauce Cauli' Bowl includes cauliflower fettuccini pasta in a tomato sauce made with burgundy wine, beef, pork, onions, carrots and celery all topped with Parmesan cheese. Each meal contains 260 calories, 11 grams of protein, 7 grams of fat and 9 grams of fiber.

The Creamy Mac and Cheese Cauli’ Bowl contains cauliflower elbow pasta in a cheese sauce made with cheddar cheese, reduced-fat Vermont cheddar cheese and cheddar club cheese. Each meal contains 280 calories, 13 grams of protein, 6 grams of fat and 9 grams of fiber.

The Creamy Tomato Vodka Pasta Cauli’ Bowl features cauliflower cavatappi pasta in a tomato vodka sauce with Parmesan cheese and garlic. Each meal contains 240 calories, 8 grams of protein, 7 grams of fat and 10 grams of fiber.

The Garlic Parmesan Alfredo with Broccoli Cauli’Bowl combines cauliflower cavatappi pasta with broccoli in a garlic Parmesan alfredo sauce made with white wine. Each meal contains 250 calories, 10 grams of protein, 8 grams of fat and 10 grams of fiber.

Additionally, Lean Cuisine is adding two new dishes to its High Protein Bowls lineup. Both feature oven-fried, white meat chicken that is blasted with superheated air to give the poultry an air-fried taste and make it extra crispy and juicy, Nestle said.

The Oven Fried Chicken with Mashed Potatoes bowl includes breaded white meat chicken with mashed potatoes, gravy and sweet corn. Each meal contains 290 calories, 14 grams of protein, 9 grams of fat and 2 grams of fiber.

The Oven Fried Chicken with Buffalo-Style Mac & Cheese bowl contains breaded white meat chicken with semolina wheat pasta in a cheesy buffalo-style sauce made with cayenne pepper, paprika, garlic, cheddar cheese, reduced-fat Vermont cheddar cheese, cheddar club cheese and blue cheese crumbles. Each meal contains 340 calories, 22 grams of protein, 8 grams of fat and 2 grams of fiber.

“In the last year, we’ve seen business and demand grow for Lean Cuisine as more people are looking for delicious options that help them meet their goals,” said Megan Smargiasso, brand manager for Lean Cuisine. “Our fans continue to choose Lean Cuisine because of our commitment to taste and variety, all for under 400 calories — and we'll continue to deliver on that with our new offerings.”

The new Lean Cuisine bowls are available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.49 to $4.29.