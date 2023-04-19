SOLON, OHIO — Nestle’s Lean Cuisine brand is adding a line of Balance Bowl entrees to support blood sugar management.

The frozen meals are designed to follow the American Diabetes Association’s nutrition guidelines and contain no sugar and 400 calories or less per entree. The Balance Bowls are available in four varieties, including Tex-Mex rice and black beans, lemon garlic shrimp stir-fry, roasted eggplant Parmesan pasta and creamy pasta primavera.

“Our culinary team worked alongside nutritionists and members of the ADA to ensure that our meals are crafted with filling flavors and well-balanced ingredients that help consumers achieve their personal nutritional goals,” said Kat Amrhein, marketing manager for Lean Cuisine.

Developed in Nestle’s R+D Accelerator initiative, the recipes were brought to market in less than six months for a pilot launch in 2022. Now, the products will launch nationwide in select retailers at a suggested retail price of $4.49.

“We used a test and learn approach to develop these great-tasting meals that make it easy for people managing blood sugar levels to enjoy a nutritionally balanced diet,” said Jennifer Paine, head of Nestle’s food R&D unit in Solon. “After a successful pilot through our US R+D Accelerator, we are excited to launch the meals on a much wider scale under the Lean Cuisine brand.”