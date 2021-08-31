WASHINGTON — Aggregate US corn and soybean crop condition ratings as of Aug. 29 were unchanged from a week earlier but remained below year-ago levels, the US Department of Agriculture said in its latest Crop Progress report released Aug. 30.

The USDA rated corn in the 18 major producing states an aggregate 60% good to excellent, unchanged from the prior week but slightly below 62% at the same time last year. Traders had expected the rating to drop to 59% good to excellent.

The soybean crop in the 18 largest producing states was 56% good to excellent as of Aug. 29, also unchanged from a week earlier and equal to trade expectations but well below 66% a year ago.

The corn crop was 91% in the dough stage as of Aug. 29, behind 93% last year but ahead of the 2016-20 average of 89%, with 59% dented (60% last year and 55% as the average), and 9% mature (11% last year, 10% as average. The soybean crop was 93% setting pods (95% a year ago, 92% as the five-year average), with 9% dropping leaves (7% both last year and as the average).

Recent rainfall was said to have stabilized corn and soybean crop conditions across the Midwest, although portions of the western Corn Belt and Upper Midwest remained dry or even in drought.

The spring wheat harvest was 88% completed, well ahead of 66% last year and 71% as the 2016-20 average for the date as drought across the Upper Midwest reduced yields and sped harvest along.

Oats was 92% harvested, slightly ahead of 90% last year and 89% as the average, barley was 85% harvested, well ahead of 71% last year and 78% as the average, and sorghum was 18% harvested, slightly behind 21% last year and 20% as the average.

The US rice crop was 97% headed as of Aug. 29 (96% last year, 98% as the five-year average), and 19% harvested (20% last year and 22% as the average). Harvest in Louisiana and Mississippi likely slowed or came to a stop over the weekend due to Hurricane Ida.