NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — Michael O’Donnell has been named president of sales and marketing at De Wafelbakkers, LLC, a manufacturer of branded, co-manufactured and private label frozen pancakes, waffles and French toast.

Prior to joining De Wafelbakkers, Mr. O’Donnell was with Advantage Solutions, most recently as senior vice president of grocery sales and marketing for the Central region. Earlier, he was with PepsiCo, Inc., where he worked as a sales director for beverages for the Kroger customer team, a sales director for carbonated soft drinks for the Walmart customer team, and a director of insights and category management for the Sam’s Club customer team. Before PepsiCo, he spent more than nine years at Procter & Gamble in a variety of account manager roles.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Michael O’Donnell to the De Wafelbakkers team,” said Henk Hartong, chairman and chief executive officer of Brynwood Partners, which earlier this year acquired De Wafelbakkers. “Michael is an exceptionally talented executive with an impressive track record in the consumer food and retail spaces. We are confident that he will make an immediate impact in our commercialization plans.”