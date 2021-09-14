SANTA ROSA BEACH, FLA. — Privately held The Derbyshire Group has acquired Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery, the largest gourmet cupcake company in the United States. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008 in Overland Park, Kan., by Jeff Martin, Smallcakes specializes in freshly baked gourmet cupcakes, as well as seasonal and featured flavors presented in a signature pink box. The company also offers small batch cupcake-inspired ice cream.

Smallcakes has grown to more than 180 locations across the United States. Mr. Martin helped grow the company’s recognition by making several appearances on The Food Network’s “Cupcake Wars” as well as other national television shows. Following the acquisition, Mr. Martin will continue to contribute as an adviser to the company while he pursues new concepts.

Smallcakes said a new leadership team has been assembled to facilitate the company’s expansion.

“I am thrilled to lead and serve the Smallcakes brand as we take it into the future,” said Kendall Hollingsworth, chief cupcake officer. “We firmly believe in our slogan of ‘Maybe a Cupcake Will Help?,’ because despite the circumstance, there is nothing that compares to the joy and nostalgia that tasting a Smallcakes cupcake brings.”

In addition to Smallcakes, The Derbyshire Group has made other recent investments in the quick-service restaurant space, including Slim Chickens, Rock and Roll Sushi, Island Wing Co., and Bold Brands.