ST. LOUIS — Panera Bread Co. is expanding its menu with three new offerings, including a Grilled Mac & Cheese sandwich.

The new sandwich combines Panera’s signature macaroni and cheese, layered with fontina and mozzarella cheeses, sprinkled with Parmesan crisps and sandwiched between slices of toasted classic White Miche.

Panera also has added another variety to its flatbread pizza lineup that was introduced in October 2020. The new variety is sausage and pepperoni. Other varieties in the pizza line include pepperoni and four cheese; cheese; Margherita; and chipotle chicken.

A limited-time Cinnamon Crunch Latte also is joining the fall lineup.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring our new Grilled Mac & Cheese Sandwich to market as the ultimate collaboration that our guests never knew they needed,” said Claes Petersson, head chef and chief food innovation officer. “When launching new menu items, we always aim to surprise, delight and satisfy our guests — and we are confident that guests will love our expanded sandwich, flatbread pizza and coffee offerings this fall.”