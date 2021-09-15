SAVANNAH, GA. — Two team members at a Derst Baking Co. baking plant in Savannah suffered minor injuries as a result of a small explosion in the flour mixing room at the facility on Sept. 14, according to Flowers Foods, Inc. The plant also sustained some damage to a wall, the company said.

“We are currently investigating the cause of the explosion,” Flowers Foods said. “We are very grateful to the Savannah fire department and other first responders for their quick response and assistance — and we thank our team for acting so quickly.”

The baking plant, which was acquired by Flowers in 2006, bakes bread and buns for distribution primarily in South Carolina, eastern Georgia and north Florida.