MUSKEGO, WIS. — The salty snack category is gaining two new sweet additions: Pop Bitties Sweet Potato Chips and Jackson’s Sweet Potato Chips.

Mark’s Mindful Munchies is introducing Pop Bitties Sweet Potato Chips. Made with sweet potatoes and brown rice, the air-popped snacks are Non-GMO Project verified, vegan, certified gluten-free, corn-free and nut-free. The sweet potato chips come in two varieties.

Pop Bitties Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips are made with sunflower oil, sea salt and paprika. Each 1-oz serving contains 110 calories, 19 grams of carbs and 3.5 grams of fat.

The cracker pepper and sea salt sweet potato chips feature sunflower oil, paprika, tapioca, black pepper, sea salt and natural flavors. Each 1-oz serving contains 110 calories, 19 grams of carbs and 3.5 grams of fat.

“I’m a health nut and enjoy eating healthy complex carbs like sweet potatoes and brown rice, so I loved the idea of creating an air-popped chip with these high-quality ingredients,” said Mark Andrus, founder of Mark's Mindful Munchies. “Snacking should be fun, delicious and mindful, and our Sweet Potato Chips definitely check all the boxes. We are proud to have created a snack that's good for you without compromising on flavor.”

Jackson’s is unveiling new packaging and new recipes for its sweet potato chips. The company sources non-GMO heirloom sweet potatoes directly from farmers and cooks them low and slow in coconut and avocado oils. Available in four flavors, Jackson’s chips are Non-GMO Project verified, vegan, gluten-free, paleo, nut-free and kosher.

Jackson’s Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips with Coconut Oil are cooked in coconut oil and sprinkled with sea salt. Each 1-oz serving contains 150 calories, 18 grams of carbs and 9 grams of fat.

The Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips with Avocado Oil are cooked in avocado oil and finished with sea salt. Each 1-oz serving contains 150 calories, 16 grams of carbs and 9 grams of fat.

The Spicy Tomatillo Sweet Potato Chips with Avocado Oil are cooked in avocado oil and flavored with roasted tomatillos, jalapeño peppers, onions, parsley, garlic and cilantro. Each 1-oz serving contains 150 calories, 17 grams of carbs and 8 grams of fat.

The Carolina BBQ Sweet Potato Chips with Avocado Oil are cooked in avocado oil and feature the flavors of a Southern-inspired barbecue mop sauce. The chips are seasoned with vinegar, sea salt, tomato, garlic, paprika and smoke flavor. Each 1-oz serving contains 150 calories, 17 grams of carbs and 8 grams of fat.

“The product we’re making today is the best we’ve ever produced — just like it was when we started with small batches in our family kitchen,” said Scott Reamer, co-founder of Jackson’s. “And that makes all the effort by our Jackson's team well worth it. Megan (Reamer, co-founder) and I are excited for the new direction the brand is taking. The new packaging truly reflects the greatness of what's inside.”