PORTLAND, ORE. — Patty Groman has been promoted to vice president of human resources at Columbia Grain International (CGI), a leader in the origination, processing, logistics and distribution of high-quality bulk grains, pulses, edible beans, oilseeds and organics for the northern tier of the United States.

Ms. Groman joined CGI in August 2020 as director of human resources. Prior to joining CGI she was vice president of human resources at Opus Agency. Earlier, she was a human resource business partner at Xenium HR, human resource manager at Audigy, and a vice president of human resources and operations at United Human Capital Solutions.

“Patty is an indispensable part of our leadership team and has shown great aptitude in discovering and engaging new talent across our corporate footprint, both here in Portland, Ore., at our company headquarters, as well as in our rural areas,” said Jeff Van Pevenage, president and chief executive officer of CGI.

Ms. Groman received a bachelor’s degree in business administration at Portland State University.