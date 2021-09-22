NORTHBROOK, ILL. — Barilla is expanding its legume pasta line with chickpea spaghetti. Like the rest of the Barilla legume pasta line, Barilla’s chickpea spaghetti is made entirely from one simple ingredient, in this case chickpea flour. It also is certified gluten-free and non-GMO Project verified.

“We’re always listening to shoppers and are excited to bring them another way to enjoy Barilla legume pasta with the addition of chickpea spaghetti,” said Jean-Pierre Comte, president of Barilla Americas. “Spaghetti is a beloved, sought-after cut, so adding it to our legume offerings was a natural next step. The addition of a long-cut chickpea pasta allows pasta lovers to have more creativity with their meals and recipes with a delicious taste and ‘al dente’ texture.”

Barilla chickpea spaghetti provides 11 grams of protein and 8 grams of dietary fiber per serving.

Barilla legume pasta is available in five different cuts: chickpea spaghetti, chickpea rotini, red lentil spaghetti, red lentil penne and red lentil rotini. All varieties have a suggested retail price of $2.99.