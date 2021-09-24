MILWAUKIE, ORE. — Trey Winthrop has been named incoming chief executive officer of Bob’s Red Mill. He will succeed Dennis Vaughn, who is retiring after three years at the helm.

Mr. Winthrop has been with Bob’s Red Mill for more than 16 years and is currently chief financial officer, a position he has held since September 2015. He will remain CFO until the company finds a replacement, which is expected to occur in early 2022. In the meantime, Robert Agnew, former senior vice president of sales, will serve as acting CEO and chairman of the board of directors.

“We are so fortunate to have a terrific leadership team here at Bob’s Red Mill, and no one knows the business better than Trey,” said Bob Moore, founder and president of Bob’s Red Mill. “We’re grateful to Dennis for his years of service and dedication to the company. Appointing Trey to fill the CEO role has long been our strategy for succession. He’s the ideal person to advance our mission and lead us to continued success in the years to come.”

Mr. Winthrop joined Bob’s Red Mill in March 2005 as director of corporate finance. Over the past 16 years he has helped expand the brand into new product categories, including snack and convenience, while maintaining leadership in whole grains, stone-ground flours, hot and cold cereals and baking mixes. More recently, he’s championed the creation of new, forward-looking roles at the company, including director of innovation, sustainability manager and a DEI specialist, the company said.

“It’s a true honor to be chosen to lead this company on behalf of my fellow employee owners,” Mr. Winthrop said. “There’s so much opportunity ahead. I’m focused on expanding our business and supporting our employees so we can all continue to prosper together.”

Mr. Vaughn will be retiring after a 22-year career with Bob’s Red Mill. He joined the company in 1999 as director of operations and later was elevated to senior vice president of operations and chief operating officer in 2013. In August 2018 he was named CEO, taking over a role that had been filled by Mr. Moore for 40 years.