DALLAS — A new snack brand is joining the upcycled food movement with a new line of water-saving tortilla chips.

Kazoo Snacks’ tortilla chips are made using 40% upcycled corn germ repurposed from the corn starch industry, which produces germ as a byproduct. Reclaiming this corn germ reduces Kazoo’s water footprint by at least 20 gallons of water per bag, according to the company.

Kazoo Tortilla Chips are vegan, kosher, gluten-free and available in three varieties: restaurant style, bite-sized and lime zest.

The restaurant style chips are made with whole corn, upcycled corn germ, salt and corn oil or sunflower oil. Each 10-chip serving contains 140 calories, 16 grams of carbs, 2 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber.

The bite-sized tortilla chips are made with whole corn, upcycled corn germ, salt and corn oil or sunflower oil. Each 15-chip serving contains 140 calories, 16 grams of carbs, 2 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber.

The lime zest variety is made with whole corn, upcycled corn germ, salt, citric acid, lime juice powder, dehydrated parsley, natural flavor and corn oil or sunflower oil. Each 10-chip serving contains 140 calories, 17 grams of carbs, 2 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber.

“Kazoo Snacks exists to provide consumers with great tasting snacks that also save water,” said Joshua Death, founder of Kazoo Snacks. “In 2020 alone, the US consumed 1 million tons of tortilla chips. It currently takes 180 billion gallons of water to grow enough corn to meet this demand — with not a single drop of water spared. That’s a whole lot of corn, and even more water. The Kazoo approach would save 57 billion gallons of US freshwater per year.”

Kazoo Tortilla Chips are available in 11-oz bags for $4.99 at Hyvee and Market of Choice stores. Later this year, the snacks also will be available on Amazon and in Whole Foods Market stores in northern California.