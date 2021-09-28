PENNSAUKEN, NJ. – Puratos USA has launched Puratos Classic, a range of highly concentrated flavoring compounds created to resolve challenges in fruit fillings in baked foods, including clogged depositors, a soggy crust and too much filling changing the functionality of a cake batter or icing.

“The beauty of Classics is that anyone can use them,” said Jessica Blondeel, senior product manager for patisserie at Pennsauken-based Puratos USA. “Whether you’re an artisan creating a real lemon mousse cake or a large donut producer looking for an icing made with real strawberries, Classics are the answer. There is no need for special equipment and no need to adapt your recipe.”

The Classics portfolio includes lemon, orange, strawberry and coffee. Each variety is available in a 26-lb bag-in-box for larger bakeries and a 1.25-lb pouch with a pour spout that is convenient for artisans, restaurants or in-store bakeries. The plant-based Classics are free from preservatives, artificial flavors, artificial colors and GMOs. They are suited for fresh, frozen and long shelf-life items, and they may be stored at ambient temperature.