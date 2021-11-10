MAUMEE, OHIO — The Andersons, Inc. has entered into an agreement with the Port of Oswego to lease a 780,000-bu grain storage facility at the port’s Grain Export Center located on Lake Ontario. According to The Andersons, the Grain Export Center offers both direct ship loading and rail integrations to load vessels for international markets.

“This location at the Port of Oswego allows New York crops to go directly into the international market, extending the US supply chain,” said Zach Harding, profit center manager for The Andersons Trade and Processing group. “We are loading soybeans, grown by New York farmers, on vessels bound for Europe and Africa, without having to be transported out of state first. We are excited about the opportunities and look forward to continuing to expand our relationship with the Port of Oswego.”

The New York State Department of Transportation invested $15 million in the construction of the Grain Export Center in late 2019. The Grain Export Center now features a new US Department of Agriculture on-site laboratory that meets all international grain export regulations.

“This announcement is yet another milestone toward making significant improvement to our existing system through increased capacity, efficiency and flexibility,” said William Scriber, executive director for the Port of Oswego Authority. “As the only port in New York State on Lake Ontario and the first eastern port of call on the Great Lakes from the St. Lawrence Seaway, we are located on the route to the interior of North America, as well as being accessible from any international port in the world. The Andersons is a strong player in the grain merchandising space, and we look forward to what they bring to the port.”