LONDON – Olam Food Ingredients has revealed a new brand that taps into themes and colors that reflect the company’s ability to drive innovation in all areas of its business, according to ofi, which added the brand underlines the company’s focus on ingredients that help food and beverage companies meet consumer demand for natural, healthy and sustainably sourced cocoa, coffee, dairy, nuts and spices products.

“The new ofi brand carries the strong origination and supply chain heritage of Olam but equally signals our exciting aspirations for the future,” said A. Shekhar, chief executive officer of ofi, a business of Singapore-based Olam International. “It conveys the distinct and accelerated changes being made in the business to continuously improve and deliver a differentiated customer value proposition.

“We are innovating across all areas of our business, right from plant to palate. Ongoing investments in application development and R&D expertise will unleash the full natural potential of our highly complementary portfolio to deliver further value-added ingredients and solutions for our customers. This could be replacing hydrogenated vegetable fat in a cream wafer with a specially formulated natural nut paste; or sourcing single origin Ecuadorian cacao beans delicately flavored with a hint of spice in artisan chocolates.”