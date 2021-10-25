ROBESONIA, PA. — Meg Vilmont has been promoted to controller at Reading Bakery Systems (RBS). In her new role she will oversee the accounts payable, accounts receivable, tax and general ledger functions, and will continue to take on more responsibility in the corporate accounting areas.

Ms. Vilmont joined RBS in 2013, shortly after the company was acquired by the Markel Corp., to strengthen the accounting group. She has advanced progressively throughout the years, continually taking on more responsibilities. She now plays a key role in almost every aspect of the accounting department both internally and externally, according to RBS.