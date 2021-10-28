MILFORD, CONN. — Subway restaurants is expanding its menu offerings with the launch of Hero Bread sandwich rolls. Developed in partnership with food tech startup Hero Labs, Inc., the new bread contains only 1 gram of net carbohydrates per 6-inch sub roll, making it the first quick-service restaurant chain to offer a 1-net-carb bread option, according to Subway.

The new bread also contains 12 grams of protein, 26 grams of fiber, 100 calories and no sugar. By comparison, most other bread offerings at Subway contain between 24 to 49 carbs per serving.

“Great bread is part of Subway’s DNA, and the addition of Hero Bread to our menu is not only the next evolution of that, but also helps more people enjoy their favorite sandwich at Subway,” said Carrie Walsh, chief marketing officer at Subway. “We look forward to introducing Hero Bread, adding more locations around the country, and offering our guests even more choices.”

Hero Bread is the brainchild of Cole Glass, founder and chief executive officer of Hero Labs, Inc. Mr. Glass was born with severe food allergies related to pollen and is unable to eat nutrient-dense staples like fresh fruits, vegetables and nuts, which as he aged led him to eliminate carbs. As a bread lover allergic to most ingredients in non-traditional bread, Mr. Glass set out on a mission to create a better bread option.

“By offering a bread that promises the same great taste as traditional bread without the negative health consequences, we’re solving a larger problem and providing consumers with a golden ticket to eat the foods they love without sacrifice,” Mr. Glass said.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Hero Labs recently raised more than $30 million “to reinvent the global bread and baked goods industry.” The company is backed by a roster of investors, including strategic venture capital firms, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Brooklyn Nets player Kevin Durant, Diamond-selling artist The Weeknd, multi-platinum artist Lil Baby, and Rich Kleiman’s Thirty Five Ventures. Mr. Brady’s backing in Hero Labs is particularly noteworthy given his high profile and the fact he has mentioned many times through the years that he doesn’t eat a lot of bread.

“I’m not the biggest bread guy, but there’s a new bread even I can eat,” Mr. Brady said. “Now I’m pumped to get back to bread, all because of Hero. Truly unbelievable.”

Subway is currently testing Hero Bread sandwich rolls for a limited time in Colorado Springs, Colo.; Savannah, Ga.; Boise, Idaho; and Des Moines, Iowa. Starting Nov. 5, consumers outside of those cities can vote on where the Hero bread test expands to next at https://hero.co/vote.