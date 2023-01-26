SANTA ROSA, CALIF. — Flagship Food Group has introduced Carb Cutting tortillas under its La Tortilla Factory and Tortilla King brands. The new line of tortillas includes a zero-net-carb tortilla, a 4-gram net carb flour tortilla and a 4-gram net carb whole wheat tortilla.

According to Flagship Food, all the tortillas are soft taco size, making them the first zero-net-carb product of this size in the marketplace.

“Extensive research and development went into the creation of the zero-net-carb full-sized tortilla,” said Juan Guardiola, president of Tortilla King. “It was important to meet the nutritional profile for our carbohydrate conscious consumers while also creating a great tasting tortilla that our customers love so much.”

Flagship Food said numerous product line extensions are planned under the Carb Cutting banner leveraging the brand’s innovation. The line of products will be available at retailers nationwide.

“Reduced-carbohydrate and keto-friendly products have evolved into a need-state for many customers,” said Forrest Kragten, chief executive officer of La Tortilla Factory. “The excitement we have around being able to offer the industry’s first full, soft taco sized zero-net-carb tortilla under the La Tortilla Factory brand cannot be downplayed. While some ‘snack’ or ‘street taco’ sized products have been introduced, it was important for us to be able to produce a full, soft taco sized product so those customers following a keto or carb-conscious diet did not have to sacrifice the real tortilla experience to enjoy our products.”

La Tortilla Factory is a sister company to Tortilla King and a wholly owned subsidiary of Flagship Food Group.

“As we build one of the leading premium CPG food companies focused on the Hispanic sector, we’re constantly innovating and developing new products,” said Rob Holland, executive chairman of Flagship Food. “La Tortilla Factory was an innovator and leader in low carb tortillas many years ago. The launch of Carb Cutting reestablishes La Tortilla Factory as an industry leader.”