CHICAGO — The Ferrero Group, through its Ferrara subsidiary, has unveiled Keebler Gingerbread Fudge Stripes limited-edition cookies. The new cookies combine vanilla fudge and freshly baked gingerbread.

“The smell and taste of gingerbread instantly evokes memories of the holiday season, and our new Keebler Gingerbread Fudge Stripes cookies expand the Keebler portfolio with a delicious flavor option for small gatherings, baking or simply enjoying on their own,” said Kristin Flood, senior brand manager, seasonal cookies at Ferrara. “We’re excited to start the most wonderful time of the year with a limited-edition offering that joins our Keebler Fudge Stripes cookies family.”

The Keebler Gingerbread Fudge Stripes cookies are now available at grocery and retail stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 9.7-oz pack.