PARSIPPANY, NJ. — Ferrara, a related company of the Ferrero Group, is adding to its Keebler lineup with the launch of Chips Deluxe Fudgy, a new innovation the company claims is “fudgier than ever, crafted with sweet chocolatey chips and indulgent fudge chunks.”

“We’re excited to put a new spin on our fan-favorite Chips Deluxe cookies and what better way to do it than adding in more fudge — one ingredient we know a lot about,” said Alicia Mosley, vice president of marketing at Keebler. “Thanks to Ernie, Chips Deluxe Fudgy will excite your senses, creating magical memories for families, anytime, anywhere.”

Keebler Chips Deluxe Fudgy are available nationwide at a suggested retail price of $4.80 for a 9.6-oz package.