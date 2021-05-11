ZAANDAM, THE NETHERLANDS— Bunge Loders Croklaan, the plant-based lipids business of St. Louis-based Bunge Ltd., said it will invest more than €300 million ($346.5 million) to build a new sustainable production facility on the HoogTij industrial area in the Port of Amsterdam.

Construction on the plant is expected to begin at the end of 2022 and wrap up by the end of 2024. Once completed, the plant will replace the Maasvlakte refinery in Rotterdam that Bunge sold to Neste Corp. at the end of 2020 for €258 million. In addition, production at Bunge Loders Croklaan’s location in Wormerveer will shift to the Port of Amsterdam facility in phases during 2025, Bunge said.