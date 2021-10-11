Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

In some ways foodservice will never be the same. Enough operators have permanently closed that Beau Netzer, president of foodservice and in-store bakery, Aspire Bakeries, Los Angeles, believes it will take 10 years to recover that loss. But at the end of the day, he believes the future is still bright for this industry.

“The foodservice industry is very resilient and always has been,” he said. “The fundamental reason foodservice is always going to be strong is that through all this challenge we’ve gone through as humanity, we still have this strong desire to be together in groups. … When we get together, we’re laughing like little kids because we’re so happy to see each other and what are we always doing when we’re doing that: we’re eating and enjoying good food.”

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Mr. Netzer shares how Aspire Bakeries pivoted quickly to offer its customers —especially those in hospitality — thaw-and-serve individually packaged product and how that shaped operations. Mr. Netzer also offers his take on how the current challenges of supply chain and labor are going to impact the foodservice industry going forward.

“If you ask me, the one thing that’s going to stick is this labor issue,” he said. “As we look at innovation, one of the key drivers will be a reduction of labor.”

Hear more about the solutions Aspire Bakeries is providing and what the future holds on this episode of Since Sliced Bread.

Past Episodes

Subscribe to Since Sliced Bread

