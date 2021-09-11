CAMDEN, NJ. — Michael Pierson has been promoted to chief customer officer of the Snacks division at Campbell Soup Co. In his new role, he is responsible for leading the company’s US Snacks sales teams, as well as the company’s Latin America and Global Exports businesses. He reports to Valerie Oswalt, president of Campbell Snacks.

Mr. Pierson most recently was senior vice president of sales for US Meals and Beverages. Prior to joining Campbell Soup in 2019, he was chief customer officer at Materne North America — GoGo squeez. Earlier he was senior vice president of sales/partner at Hello Delicious! Brands. He also spent two-and-a-half years at Pepperidge Farm as vice president of sales strategy and trade marketing, and more than 10 years at PepsiCo, Inc. in a variety of roles, including general manager of PepsiCo Sales — CVS Customer Team, senior director of sales strategy — US Gatorade, and director of sales, US Gatorade — Costco.

He received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from St. Bonaventure University.

“Mike has advanced our customer partnerships during his time at Campbell and helped us navigate an extremely dynamic operating environment,” Ms. Oswalt said. “Mike’s strong engagement with our retailers combined with his expertise in our unique go-to-market approach in Snacks will continue to fuel our growth.”

Campbell Soup also announced that Charles Nevin has joined the company as chief customer officer, Meals and Beverages. In his new role he will lead the US retail sales efforts for Campbell’s soups, sauces and beverages business. He reports to Chris Foley, president of Meals and Beverages.

Mr. Nevin joins Campbell Soup from Family Dollar, where he was merchandising senior vice president/general merchandise manager for the past four years. Prior to that role, he led merchandising for non-perishable products at The Fresh Market. He also was president of Skeeter Snacks LLC and director of customer development at Kraft Foods. He previously worked at Campbell Soup from 2005-12 in both sales and marketing roles, including leading customer teams for Albertsons and Walmart, in addition to serving as business director on Chunky soup.

He received a bachelor of arts degree in history at Ohio Wesleyan University.

“Our focus in Meals and Beverages is on driving growth with our category leading brands as we revitalize the center of the store with a new generation of consumers,” Mr. Foley said. “Charley’s extensive retail and food industry experience are invaluable as we continue to innovate, partner with our customers, and unlock our full growth potential as a division and as a company.”