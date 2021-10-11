KANSAS CITY — Brian T. Purcell has stepped down as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Hostess Brands, Inc., effective immediately. Michael Gernigin, senior vice president and corporate controller at Hostess has been promoted to chief accounting officer and will serve as interim CFO until a permanent successor to Mr. Purcell is named.

“We appreciate Brian’s contributions to Hostess and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Andrew P. Callahan, president and chief executive officer. “Mike, who has been with the company since 2016, is a strong finance and accounting executive and is well positioned to lead the talented finance organization while we search for a new permanent CFO.”

Mr. Purcell’s resignation became effective the day Hostess released its financial results six days late. In what one investment analyst described as a “very rare” development, Hostess on Nov. 2 announced it was delaying the release of third-quarter financial results to Nov. 9 from Nov. 3.