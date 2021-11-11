TORONTO — Tim Hortons has announced it will collaborate with singer Justin Bieber to develop new menu and merchandise items for its US and Canadian restaurants.

The collaborative effort will kick off with the launch of limited-edition Timbiebs Timbits, a take on the chain’s donut holes. The Timbiebs Timbits will be available in chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip and birthday cake waffle varieties beginning Nov. 29.

“Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine,” Mr. Bieber said. “I grew up on Tim Hortons, and it’s always been something close to my heart.”

Hope Bagozzi, chief marketing officer at Tim Hortons, added, “What’s amazing about working with Justin is he has an authentic, lifelong relationship with Tims, and he was so invested in working on Timbiebs and our future plans together. He knows exactly what our guests already love about the Tims brand, and he’s helping us deliver new menu innovations that we know they’re going to love. We’re really looking forward to what’s next.”

Timbiebs merchandise also will be available beginning Nov. 29.