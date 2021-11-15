HUDSON, OH. — Rademaker USA, LLC., has expanded its sales force with the hiring of Bert Vanmiddelem as the company’s Canadian sales director.

“We’re excited to have Bert join the Rademaker team,” said Nick Magistrelli, vice president of sales and marketing, Rademaker USA. “Rademaker is committed to its customers in the Canadian market, and Bert will help the company support these customers and strengthen Rademaker’s commitment to the market.”

Mr. Vanmiddelem will oversee sales in the Canadian market for Rademaker, a subsidiary of the Netherlands-based manufacturer of industrial food processing equipment for the baking industry.

Mr. Vanmiddelem joins the company with more than a decade of experience in the baking industry, most recently serving as the Northeast & Canada sales manager for Pattyn’s bakery division, which specializes in automating packaging lines for the bread industry.

As sales manager, Mr. Vanmiddelem facilitated Pattyn’s growth in the frozen bakery and pastry packaging in North America.

Mr. Vanmiddelem has a master’s degree in economics from Ghent University and is fluent in English, French and Dutch.