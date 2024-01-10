HUDSON, OHIO — Rademaker USA promoted Taylor Moore to Southern regional sales manager. Mr. Moore has been with Rademaker for nearly four years as a field service engineer.

“In his new role, Taylor will be responsible for managing existing customer accounts and growing and developing the region for Rademaker USA,” said Nick Magistrelli, vice president of sales.

Rademaker USA supplies automated bakery equipment and production lines to the commercial baking industry, specializing in sheeting and laminating. Rademaker BV is a global company headquartered in Culemborg, The Netherlands.